Hunt County continued to report a jump in the numbers of individuals testing positive for COVID-19, adding the 33rd, 34th and 35th confirmed cases Monday afternoon.
But the actual total was 34, as county officials said there was an issue regarding an earlier reported case.
Only a handful of cases have been hospitalized locally.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall said the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined that the three most recent individuals in question included a female, aged 0-17, and two males, aged 0-17 with all three people residing in ZIP Code 75401.
Stovall’s office retracted the previously reported positive test for Case Number 29, issued at 4:30 p.m. on April 19, 2020, because of problems with a fax communication related to that particular case.
“For ease of tracking and reporting, the county will continue to use the individual tracking numbers previously reported on earlier releases, but case No. 29 has not tested positive at this time,” the announcement indicated. “Accordingly, there are 34 total positive tests which will appear in the county’s reporting at this time.”
Stovall said Saturday evening the Hunt County Health Department completed initial investigations and determined the 27th and 28th individuals included a male, aged 50-64 residing in ZIP code 75401; and a female, aged 50-64, residing in ZIP code 75474.
The 29th and 30th positive test results were reported Sunday afternoon and included a female, aged 50-64 from ZIP code 75401; and a female, aged 31-49 residing in ZIP code 75428.
The 31st and 32nd positive test results for COVID-19 were reported Sunday evening and included a female, aged 31-49 residing in ZIP code 75135; and a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75401.
Lisa Hill, director, Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare Center, said few of the individuals tested locally have required hospitalization.
“As of our 9 a.m. COVID-19 planning and preparation meeting today Hunt Regional Medical Center currently has two inpatients recovering from the coronavirus,” Hill said Monday. “This makes a total of six patients who have been treated at Hunt Regional Medical Center. So far, the number of patients has not impacted our capacity. We have 45 isolation rooms set-up and ready to go.”
Two people from Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus as of Monday.
As of press time Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 182,710 people had been tested across the state, with 19,458 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 495 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,411 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Texas, while an estimated 5,334 people had recovered from the virus in the state as of Monday morning.
