UPDATE 12:45 p.m. Family members are posting on Facebook today that Burson has been found safe. Have not yet received confirmation from law enforcement and no additional details were immediately released,
Original article:
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a woman reported missing since last weekend.
Sheriff Randy Meeks said Kari Burson, 37 has not been seen since Saturday, May 16.
Meeks said Burson was involved in an accident in Sulphur Springs then received a ride to her place of employment at Quicker Liquor in Neylandville.
“She picked up her vehicle there and has disappeared,” Meeks said.
Burson is described as a white female, 5 feet and three inches tall, weighing 128 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen in a dark blue 1997 Ford Expedition bearing Texas paper tag HJY9293.
“Our hopes and prayers are that we will find Ms. Burson safe and sound,” Meeks said. “Please let us know if you have any information at all about this missing person.”
Anyone with information as to Burson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Roger Seals of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838.
