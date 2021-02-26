Donations are being accepted for a Hunt County family who lost their home in a Thursday night fire which was believed to have been started by a lightning stoke.
Kate Olsen-Danhounsrou organized a GoFundMe page for her brother Bryce and his family, who had to deal with the fire after having survived last week’s winter storm and having moved into the house on Country Oak Lane just over three weeks earlier.
“Last night, they were fortunate to have made it out of the home, and no one was injured,” Olsen-Danhounsrou said. “Their sweet 7-year-old grabbed his baby sister out of her pack and play and ran out of the house. He said ‘Mom, please don't be mad I left my (Nintendo) switch and grabbed sissy instead.’ Although their insurance will likely cover most things, this is a devastating loss.”
A report from the Cash Fire Department, one of several agencies involved in responding to the incident, indicated the fire occurred at around 9:30 p.m. and the arriving crews found a two story structure with heavy fire showing from the second floor.
Units on scene deployed two attack lines to the second floor to try and make a stop on the fire. A second alarm was called and several more departments showed up to assist, including Campbell, Greenville, Lone Oak, Commerce, Celeste and the Commerce E-Corps.
The fire was brought under control at about 11 p.m. There were no injuries on scene and the homeowner was able to get out of the house before the fire progressed.
But Olsen-Danhounsrou said the family has gone through much more recently.
“This month alone they moved from Arizona to Texas and Brittani's grandfather, (whom Bryce and Brittani had lived with as a young married couple) passed away,” she said. “As soon as they arrived in Texas, she jumped on a plane to attend the funeral. Upon her return the severe weather that affected Texas, left them without power, heat or clean water.”
Then, after Thursday night’s fire and en route to a hotel, the family narrowly escaped another lightning strike.
“They saw a green flash of light and their Caravan shook,” Olsen-Danhounsrou, who resides in Utah, said. “We feel so helpless since we're many states away, just hoping to lighten their burden and send some love and support their way.”
The address for the GoFundMe page is https://tinyurl.com/4zvpy3zz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.