Final unofficial vote totals for all races on the ballots in Hunt County:
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the resident homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on a homestead.”
For 5,144 89.77%
Against 58610.23%
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2
“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxes for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
For 5,170 89.6%
Against 600 10.4%
Greenville ISD Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $169,400,000 or bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the District, and for the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of the interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.
For 1,073 43.35%
Against 1,402 56.65%
Greenville ISD Trustee, District 1
Vote for None or One
Anne M. Haynes 57 70.37%
Cedric Dean 24 29.63%
Greenville ISD Trustee, District 3
Vote for None or One
Bonnie-Jean Stewart 361 54.45%
Gary Clint Sickels 145 21.87%
Colleen McDonald 157 23.68%%
City Council, City of Greenville, Place 1
Vote for None or One
Terry Thomas 630 82.25%
Paul Park 136 17.75%
City Council, City of Greenville, Place 2
Vote for None or One
Byron Taylor 278 70.03%
Al Atkins 119 29.97%
Caddo Mills ISD Trustee, 3 Year Term
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
Eddie Hall 256 24.52%
Mark Sweeney 419 40.13%
Dane Scoggins 186 17.82%
Jale Papageorgiou 183 17.53%
City Council, City of Caddo Mills
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
John Verity 99 25.92%
Bem Bentley 102 26.7%
Cody Hawkins 134 35.08%
Michelle Butler 47 12.30%
Mayor, City of Celeste, 1 Year Term
Vote for None or One
David Brannam 35 26.52%
Scott Sipe 24 18.18%
Shaunna Renee Cole 55.30 73
City Council, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term
Vote for None, One, Two of Three
Jordan Brooks 57 22.71%
Chris White 72 28.69%
Angel Martinez 32 12.75%
Jason Minter 90 35.86%
City of Celeste, Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Celeste at the rate of 1/4 of 1 percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repaid of municipal streets.
For 115 86.47%
Against 18 13.53%
City of Celeste, Proposition B
Vote for None or One
The legal sale of malt beverages and wine.
For 105 78.36%
Against 29 21.64%
Community Independent School District, Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $595,604,000 of bonds by the Community Independent School District for district-wide improvements consisting of constructing and equipping new campuses; expanding, renovating, improving existing campuses, Ag facility, CTE facility and district support facilities; and the purchase off sites for school facilities, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For 0 0/00%
Against 5 100%
Community Independent School District Proposition B
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $19,338,000 of bonds by the Community Independent School District for Braves Stadium and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For 0 0.00%
Against 5 100%
Community Independent School District Proposition C
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $35,058,000 of bonds by the Community Independent School District for a multi-purpose indoor facility and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For 0 0.00%
Against 5 100%
Terrell Independent School District Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $94,358,100 of bonds by the Terrell Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school facilities in the District, including the acquisition of land thereof, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For 10 12.5%
Against 70 87.5%
Terrell Independent School District Proposition B
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $641,900 of bonds by the Terrell Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For 14 17.5%
Against 66 82.5%
Lone Oak ISD Trustee, 3 Year Full Term
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
Donald Isenburg 266 22.58%
Chase Stokes 143 12.14%
Orville Gentry 338 28.69%
Andy Williams 182 15.45%
Justin Ramm 249 21.14%
Mayor, City of Hawk Cove
Vote for None or One
Darren Evans 58 60.42%
Delores Spence 38 39.58%
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 2
Vote for None or One
Tiffany Taylor 54 56.84%
Mark Beatte 41 43.16%
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 4
Vote for None or One
Leeta Goolsby 58 59.79%
Becky Bernardi 39 40.21%
Wolfe City ISD Trustee, 3 Year Term
Vote for None, One, Two of Three
Eric Williams 197 28.26%
Courtney Allen 162 23.24%
John Tisdale 162 23.24%
James Alan Stewart 67 9.61%
Cliff Wise 109 15.64%
City Council, City of Wolfe City, Full Term
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
“ANT” Anthony Cruz 93 25.98%
Amy Pickering 66 18.44%
Casandra Laverty 33 9.22%
Betty Teel Malone 68 18.99%
Cory Lee McElwrath 98 27.37%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.