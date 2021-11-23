At approximately 4:55 a.m. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers were contacted to assist with a pursuit of a vehicle on Interstate Highway 30 at reference marker 88 just south of Caddo Mills.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Rockwall Police Department attempted to stop a white Chrysler 300 for the violation of stolen license plate. Once the pursuit continued into the city of Fate, Fate Police Department took over the pursuit.
The vehicle traveled into the median and lost control striking a culvert and coming to rest between the creek and the bridge. The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger was transported to Medical City of Plano with life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. For further information please contact the Fate Police Department.
