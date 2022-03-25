UPDATE 3:45 p.m. The Rowlett Police Department tweeted earlier that two people died in this morning's helicopter crash in the city:
ORIGINAL POST: Units from the Rowlett police and fire departments were dispatched before noon today to the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway for a reported helicopter crash.
Rowlett City Council member Black Margolis said the roadway was shut down and the FAA and NTSB have been notified about the crash, which left the helicopter in flames.
Additional details will be posted as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.