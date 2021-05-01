The following are the results of the contested races on the election ballots in Hunt County. Note: Results from the Community ISD were not available as of press time Saturday.
City Council, City of Campbell
Vote for None, One, Two, Three, Four or Five
Jack Henderson 19 17.92%
Frankie Morris 21 19.81%
Sharon Monroe 14 13.21%
Lynn Sutherland 10 9.43%
Matt Molnar 20 18.87%
Fay Morgan 7 6.6%
Charles Herring 15 14.15%
Mayor, City of Celeste
Vote for None or One
Randy D. Taylor 18 27.69%
Billy Fronterhouse 10 15.38%
David Brannam 37 56.92%
City Council, City of Celeste
Felicia White 22 29.73%
Tyler LaFavers 52 70.27%
City Council, City of Commerce, Place 2
Vote for None or One
Beckey Thompson 261 79.09%
Sue Davis 69 20.91%
City Council, City of Commerce, Place 4
Vote for None or One
Teddy Reel 264 78.88%
Steven Flowers 68 21.12%
Commerce ISD Trustee, Place 7
Vote for None or One
Etta Herring 128 34.41%
Joshua Koch 62 16.67%
Wayne “Doc” Pierce 146 39.25%
Jennifer Knight 36 9.68%
Community ISD Trustee, Place 3, 4 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Erin Wilson
Jose Robles
Josh Allred
Staci Schroeder
Mayor, City of Greenville
Vote for None or One
Jerry J. Ransom 1,064 67.47%
Cedric Dean 513 32.53%
City Council, City of Greenville, Place 1
Vote for None or One
Brian Hudgeons 188 26.15%
Ramon Rodriguez 177 24.62%
Terry Thomas 354 49.24%
City Council, City of Greenville, Place 6
Vote for None or One
Kevin Heath 37 34.58%
Bernardo Escobosa 12 11.21%
Kenneth D. Freeman 58 54.21%
City of Greenville, Proposition A
The issuance of $50,000,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”
Vote for None or One
For 1,311 82.45%
Against 279 17.55%
City Council of Hawk Cove, Place 1 Vote for None or One
Kelly Reeves 42 50.6%
Jerry Lee Hawkins 41 49.4%
Elizabeth Nulisch 0 00%
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 3
Vote for None or One
Clarence Eugene Foster 40 47.62%
Darren Evans 41 48.81%
Joseph Kelley 3 3.57%
City Council, City of Lone Oak, Place 3
Vote for None or One
April Payne Thompson 5 62.5%
James Bates 3 37.5%
Mayor, Town of Poetry
Vote for One or None
Chad David Dalida 155 35.96%
Tara Senkevech 276 64.04%
Alderman, Town of Poetry
Vote for None, One, Two, Three, Four or Five
Mike Jaffe 223 11.25%
Matthew Dennis 86 4.34%
Clyde Serna 134 6.76%
Terry Fowler 337 17%
Tim Smith 115 5.8%
Ryan (Bo) Royse Scott 153 7.72%
Robert Herrmann 113 5.79%
Steven Welsh 173 8.73%
Simeon White 195 9.84%
Brian S. Vinson 199 10.04%
Tom Anderson 254 12.82%
City Council, City of Quinlan, Place 4, Two Year Term
Vote for None or One
Michelle Mayberry 25 59.92%
Nick Wallen 17 40.48%
City Council, City of Wolfe City, 2 Year Term
Vote for None, One or Two
Jamie Malone Moore 102 58.96%
Deana Williams 52 30.06%
Alycia Woolsey 19 19.98%
Wolfe City ISD Trustee
Vote for None, One or Two
Charlotte Gardner 132 29.4%
Colt Herron 151 33.63%
Jill Woodruff 124 27.62%
James Stewart 42 9.35%
