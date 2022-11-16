HEADS UP: The #TAMUC Department of Emergency Management and Safety, in cooperation with the University Police Department and local Hunt County agencies, will conduct an Emergency Management training exercise on Thursday, November 17 at 2 p.m. on Education Drive at the Alpha Phi sorority house located in F-Halls. First responders from several agencies will be present during this event.
This training exercise will be contained within the immediate area of the F-Halls and Education Drive.
Education Drive and lots 11 and 12 will be closed Thursday. If you regularly use these lots or the drive, please plan on an alternate parking location.
*This is only a training exercise. Please avoid the area during the event.*
