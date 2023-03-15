What might it be like to live at or near the poverty level, perhaps wondering where you and your family will sleep tonight or where the next meal will come from?
The United Way of Hunt County has scheduled a unique opportunity this month designed to help individuals experience the virtual realities of poverty.
The organization, in partnership with the Texas A&M University Commerce Nursing Department, will host a Community Action Poverty Simulation (CAPS) on Friday, March 31, from 9 a.m.-noon at Wesley United Methodist Church Greenville.
“This learning tool has been created as a way to help people understand the realities of poverty,” said United Way of Hunt County Executive Director Natalie Pegg.
During a simulation, participants roleplay the lives of low-income families. Some are Texas Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients, some are disabled and some are senior citizens on Social Security. They have the stressful task of providing for basic necessities and shelter on a limited budget during the course of their four 15 minute “weeks.”
They interact with human service agencies, grocers, pawnbrokers, bill collectors, job interviewers, police officers and others.
Although play money is used, CAPS is not a game.
“It is a simulation that enables participants to look at poverty from a variety of angles and then to recognize and discuss the potential for change within their local communities,” Pegg said. “The simulation was designed to sensitize those who frequently deal with low-income families, as well as to create a broader awareness of the realities of poverty among policymakers, community leaders and others. It has been made available by the Missouri Association for Community Action.
Anyone interested in participating in the simulation, or who may want additional information, can call Pegg at 903-217-1694.
The United Way of Hunt County is currently offering weekly hot showers for those living on the streets. United Way is partnering with Streetside Showers and Authentic Life Fellowship in bringing a mobile shower service to Greenville once a week. The mobile shower trailer is at Authentic Life Fellowship, 1914 Joe Ramsey Blvd. E, Greenville, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to offer a shower, hot meal and hygiene products.
