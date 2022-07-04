The United Way of Hunt County opens its application period to agencies in Hunt County for the 2023 funding year on Friday.
To help the communities of Hunt County recover from economic hardships caused by the pandemic, the United Way of Hunt County will roll out a community needs assessment in mid-July to pinpoint where funding is needed. (This will take place during the same time period as the application period.) The Community Needs Assessment will identify the strengths and weaknesses of resources, and all Hunt County residents are invited to compete. The Community Needs Assessment will close on Aug. 31, 2022.
“There are many needs to be addressed in our community,” says Natalie Pegg, Executive Director of United Way of Hunt County. “United Way wants to tackle those needs head-on. To maximize our efforts and do what is best for the people who live here, we are taking the next couple of months to identify and research ways we can help. We will meet with other local agencies and together, we intend to make a positive difference for the people of Hunt County.”
The United Way of Hunt County mission is to strengthen education, healthy living, and financial stability for all community residents. It strives to build a better, more unified community by focusing on these critical elements. Requests for funding should be categorized into one or more of the United Way of Hunt County focus areas — education, health, or financial stability. The application should present a project/program/service that addresses at least one of the focus areas and presents measurable goals.
The United Way of Hunt County Board of Directors and the Fund Distribution Committee will review grant applications, conduct interviews, and award funding to the nonprofits that aim to build long-term solutions and community growth.
Organizations interested in applying for 2023 funding can go to unitedwayofhuntcounty.org or call Natalie Pegg, at 903.217.1694. Applications and all supporting documents are due August 15, 2022.
