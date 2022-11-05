United Way of Hunt County aims to raise $120,000 during its annual fall fundraising campaign. The ambitious fundraising goal was revealed Tuesday morning at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Business Before Hours event, hosted by United Way of Hunt County and held at the Texan Theater with community leaders and United Way Partner Agencies attending.
“Local love. It’s what makes us love where we live and work. It’s the local eatery, the entertainment options from the Planetarium to the Texan Theater to the GMA, or the favorite fishing spot on Lake Tawakoni,” said Natalie Pegg, United Way Executive Director. “Hunt County’s greatest local love is its people. Our community and our people need our help and United Way of Hunt County is there to share the local love to impact local lives.”
The 2023 Campaign Goal of $120,000 reflects the growing needs in the community from our nonprofit partner agencies during these challenging times, she said.
United Way’s annual campaign is vital to the organization’s work because 100% of every dollar given to United Way goes to support local programs. United Way’s Partner Agency Fund currently supported 12 programs with $67K in funding in 2022.
This funding is in addition to supporting United Way programs such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, SingleCare, Free Food Pantries and Libraries, and more. UWHC is also developing a High School Scholarship and a Story Walk program for the coming year.
Thousands of families in our community depend on health and human service programs to maintain a reasonable quality of life,” said Beth Dattomo, President of United Way of Hunt County Board of Directors. “Our partner agencies and the individuals they serve depend on us to mobilize local resources and funding to provide the vital services they rely on.
As a community, food insecurity and financial instability are increasing. Literacy scores have decreased since the pandemic.
“We are all feeling pressure as the cost-of-living increases,” said Pegg. “We need the help of the community to show their support through donations so these agencies can continue to support individuals who are vulnerable. They need our support now more than ever − every donation makes an impact.”
Donations to United Way of Hunt County can be mailed to PO Box 224, Greenville 75401or made online, unitedwayofhuntcounty.org.
