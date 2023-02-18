PARIS, Texas – Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced that a project to widen and improve a portion of FM 2649 in Hunt County will begin this coming week, weather permitting.
The contractor, DL Lennon Inc., was granted 303 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $6.6 million. The target completion date for this work is February 2024.
The contractor will widen the roadway and add flex base and a two-course surface treatment on FM 2649 from the I-30 frontage road to FM 1567, officials said
Message boards have been placed along the road starting to alert travelers to this construction. Construction barricades for the work were to be placed Wednesday and the contractor anticipates starting work on Monday.
Travelers along the road may encounter short-term lane closures and minor delays at these locations while the work is underway, officials said.
