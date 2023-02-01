PARIS – Travel Alert: We are under a National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning thru 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb 2. Travel will be hazardous despite road treatments. Dangerous travel conditions will continue into early Thursday morning. Roads may become nearly impassible and bridges and overpasses will remain icy. DO NOT travel unless necessary. Check road conditions @ http://drivetexas.org
centerpiece featured top story editor's pick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.