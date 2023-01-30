PARIS -- Travel Alert: Many parts of the state, including NE Texas, are under a NWS Winter Storm Warming thru 6 am Feb 1. Travel may become difficult & hazardous due to freezing rain, despite our road treatments.
DO NOT travel unless necessary. If you must travel, slow down & use extreme caution especially on bridges & overpasses. Keep an extra flashlight, food, & water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Our crews treated roads ahead of this storm and are on 24/7 weather response through this event. If you see them treating and checking roads, please slow down & give them room to work if you are traveling. Drive safe, drive friendly.
Check local weather forecasts often, and monitor road conditions at drivetexas.org
