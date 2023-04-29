State transportation officials are starting another bridge repair project in the region, starting this coming week.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the bridge joint maintenance project, to improve several bridges in three counties, will begin Monday in Hunt County.
The contractor, Highway 19 Construction, Sulphur Springs, was granted 138 working days, weather permitting, to complete the project valued at more than $744,000.
The target completion date for this work is January 2024.
The contractor will clean and seal bridge joints on bridges in portions of Grayson, Hunt, and Rains Counties.
The project will require temporary lane and shoulder closures during cleaning and sealing operations, officials said.
Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.