The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting work will be underway on separate projects on both FM 36 and Interstate 30 in the coming week.
Maintenance crews in Hunt County will be performing overlay work on FM 36 at various locations and perform overlay work on I-30 from Mile Marker 101 to Mile Marker 109.
Maintenance crews will be performing ditch work, pothole repairs, mowing and metal beam guard fence repairs at various locations in Hunt County. They will also be removing debris from I-30 this week.
Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.