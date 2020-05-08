The Texas Department Of Transportation Paris District office has announced the road report of projects expected in the upcoming week which include:
State Highway 276, Hunt County: at Bull Creek, rip-rap repair project. The contractor has finished removing pilings used for replacing concrete rip-rap that has failed along SH 276. The contractor will do partial lane closures intermittently. Contractor crews are performing final cleanup on this project. Please be careful when traveling in the area.
SPUR 264, Hunt County: in Quinlan. Sidewalk improvement project. The contractor is currently seeding and watering, sidewalk construction is complete. Please be careful when traveling in the area and watch out for workers.
Hunt County maintenance crews are working on repairing pot holes throughout Hunt County. Please be careful when driving in areas where our work vehicles are present. Crews are also working on sealcoat preparation.
Debris and litter operations are ongoing throughout multiple parts of the county. Please be careful when traveling, and watch out for workers.
US 69 from Stonewall to BU69, Hunt County: The contractor has completed this project.
