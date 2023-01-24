The Texas Department of Transportation has announced portions of Interstate 30 in Rockwall County will be closed early next month as part of the continuing constructon project:
Weather permitting, all lanes of I-30 will be closed at Dalrock Road from 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and again from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 for bridge beam installation as part of an ongoing construction project. All traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.
Dalrock Rd. will be closed at I-30, however westbound I-30 traffic will have access to northbound Dalrock Rd. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time.
As progress continues, check drivetexas.org for daily lane closures. Any major scheduled closures will be announced in advance.
As a part of the $142 million I-30 corridor expansion project, new frontage road bridges will be constructed across Lake Ray Hubbard from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Rd. Additionally, the Dalrock Rd. interchange will be rebuilt. Future projects will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads throughout Rockwall County. The work is part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.
