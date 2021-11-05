Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Hunt and Rains Counties during the week of Nov. 8, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Greenville Area (Hunt, Rains Counties)
Sidewalk and Curb Ramp Project (several counties): The contractor has set barricades at the Wolfe City, Texas, location. This project will improve pedestrian sidewalks and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps at these locations: Hunt County, SH 34 at Crockett Street to SH 34 at FM 816 in Wolfe City. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 275, Rains County: from SH 19 to FM 514 The contractor plans to set barricades and begin preparing the ROW later this week. This project will rehabilitate the existing roadway on FM 275, from its intersection with FM 514 south to S.H 19. This work will include widening the road subgrade, reworking base course material, adding flexible base material, extending drainage structures, replacing culverts, and replacing a bridge. Please be aware of lane closures, detours and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
FM 36, Hunt County: from FM 36 to FM 751 at various locations: The contractor has completed all construction activities and is working on final items and cleanup.
SH 276, Hunt County, from FM 36 to SH 34 (Quinlan Bypass): The contractor has placed project barricades and has prepared and cleared the right-of-way. Preliminary embankment, excavation, and bridge work has begun with all shafts being completed. This work should not affect existing traffic on SH 34 or SH 276. Roadway construction affecting closures on Spur 264 has begun, this work will affect through-traffic between Meyers Avenue to County Road 2304. Weekend work is to be expected. Please be aware of lane closures and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
FM 1566, Hunt County: from FM 272 near Celeste to State Highway 34. The contractor is completing mile five of this seven-mile project and is currently reworking the subgrade and bringing in flex base, placing geogrid and compacting areas for roadway rehabilitation and widening. Please be aware of lane closures and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
SH 66 at FM 1570, Hunt County: The contractor has completed construction work in this area and will be working to complete final punch list items. Please watch for workers when traveling in this area.
Maintenance crews in Hunt County will be performing seal coat preparation on FM 512 at various locations. Crews will be performing potholing at various locations in Hunt County. Maintenance contract crews will be performing debris removal on I-30 and guard rail repair at various locations around Hunt County. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
Maintenance crews in Rains County will be performing seal coat prep work on SH 34 from SH 276 to the Kaufman County line. Crews will be performing various sign installations, potholing, edging, and debris removal. Maintenance crews will be performing herbicide operation on various roadways. Please watch for lane closures, work zones and workers along the roadway, and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.