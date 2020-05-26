Area residents will have a chance to virtually attend a presentation on the next few years of state transportation funding in the North Texas region.
The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 4 p.m. today, to share future plans for rural transportation projects in the nine-county Paris District.
A pre-recorded presentation will cover 2021-24 regionally significant projects funded by federal, state or local funds in the district, which includes Hunt, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.
After listening to the presentation online, residents can provide comments and input that will help TxDOT complete its Rural Transportation Improvement Program. The Rural TIP is the first step on the road to producing the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, TxDOT officials said.
To view the pre-recorded video presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Paris District.
Residents can also copy/past this link into their browser:
https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/052620.html.
Comments can also be written and mailed to: TxDOT Paris District, 1365 N. Main St., Paris, TX 75460. Comments must be received on or before June 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.