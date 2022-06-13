The Texas Department of Transportation-Paris District has announced plans to conduct work this week on multiple highways and roads in Hunt County.
Maintenance crews will be performing seal coat operations on FM 499 from State Highway 24 to the county line and FM 118 from State Highway 224 to FM 512.
The contractor will be performing full depth repair in spots on I-30 and Monte Stratton Boulevard, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Crews will be performing potholing at various locations in Hunt County. Maintenance crews will be installing mailboxes, delineators, and signs in various locations.
Maintenance crews will be performing herbicide operations at various locations.
Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
