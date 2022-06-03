Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Hunt and Rains Counties for the week starting June 6, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Sidewalk and Curb Ramp Project (several counties): The contractor has set barricades at the Wolfe City, Texas, location. The contractor is currently working on FM 816 and constructing driveways and curb and gutter along with pedestrian ramps. The contractor will begin working on sidewalks after the holiday weekend. This project will improve pedestrian sidewalks and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps at these locations: Hunt County, SH 34 at Crockett Street to SH 34 at FM 816 in Wolfe City. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 903, Hunt County: From US 380 to FM 1569 South. The contractor has set barricades and bulletin boards and advance warning signs. The contractor will be placing geogrid and will be grading out for cement placement. The contractor will begin to cement treat the new six-inch roadway base as weather and materials availability allow.
FM 275, Rains County: from SH 19 to FM 514. The contractor has completed widening and reworking existing base for the last section of the project. The project has less than 1,000 feet until completion of cement-treated base. The contractor will continue setting safety end treatments and driveway pipe on the south side of the project once material delays are resolved. Please be aware of lane closures, detours, and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
SH 276, Hunt County: from FM 36 to SH 34 (Quinlan Bypass). The contractor completed the concrete paving on the intersection of SH 276 and FM 264. The contractor is working on the culvert extension on the west section SH 276. The contractor is working on ditch and back slope grading – preparing areas for scheduled temporary seeding and addressing sidewalks and ADA ramp installation. Please be aware of lane closures and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
FM 1566, Hunt County: from FM 272 near Celeste to State Highway 34. The contractor has finished mailbox turnouts. The contractor is working on the proposed signing for the project. Seal coat for the pavement surface should begin soon, based on material availability and weather permitting.
Maintenance crews in Hunt County will be performing seal coat operations on FM 1737 from IH30 to FM3115. The contractor will be performing full depth repair in spots on I-30 and Monte Stratton Boulevard, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be performing potholing at various locations in Hunt County. Maintenance crews will be installing mailboxes, delineators, and signs in various locations. Maintenance crews will be performing herbicide operations at various locations. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
Maintenance crews in Rains County will be performing seal coat prep work on FM 1903 from SH 34 to the I-30 frontage road. Crews will be performing sign installations, mailbox installation, potholing, and debris removal. Maintenance crews will be performing herbicide operations on various roadways. Please watch for lane closures, work zones and workers along the roadway, and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
