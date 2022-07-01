Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Hunt and Rains Counties for the week starting July 4, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Greenville Area (Hunt, Rains Counties)
Sidewalk and Curb Ramp Project (several counties): The contractor has set barricades at the Pottsboro, Texas location. The contractor is currently working on FM 120 between Festival Street and Ginger Drive. The work will require removing existing concrete and pouring proposed sidewalk and driveways. This project will improve pedestrian sidewalks and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps at these locations. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
County Road 1032 (bridge replacement project), Hunt County – The contractor has set barricades and advanced warning signs. Preparation of the right of way is complete and the bridge has been removed. Drill shafts have been poured and forms for new columns are set. Abutment work will begin soon. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 903, Hunt County: From US 380 to FM 1569 South. The contractor has been grading out cement treated base for the ride test, installing base driveways on mile two, and stripping grass and grading ditches on the remaining 1.3 miles. Reworking existing base and subgrade widening will begin the following week. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 275, Rains County: from SH 19 to FM 514. The contractor has begun grading ditches and preparing for seeding. The contractor has begun concrete culvert structures, forming and pouring the footings. The contractor will be grading around the bridge preparing for the installation of riprap. Grade 3 rock is being delivered daily for anticipation of the first course of seal coat to begin late next week. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
SH 276, Hunt County: from FM 36 to SH 34 (Quinlan Bypass). The contractor completed the concrete paving on the intersection of SH 276 and FM 264. The contractor is working on the culvert extension on the west section SH 276. The contractor is working on ditch and back slope grading – preparing areas for scheduled temporary seeding and addressing sidewalks and ADA ramp installation. Please be aware of lane closures and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
FM 1566, Hunt County: from FM 272 near Celeste to State Highway 34. The contractor has finished mailbox turnouts. The contractor is working on proposed signs for the project. The contractor completed the second course for the road surface last week and is currently placing the permanent striping and profile pavement markings. Please be aware of lane closures, detours, and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
Maintenance crews for both Hunt and Rains County will be performing various overlay and potholing operations. Hunt County maintenance crews placed flashing beacons for four-way stop signs at the intersection of SH 66 and FM 1570. Maintenance crews will be installing mailboxes, delineators, and signs in various locations. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.