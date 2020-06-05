The Texas Department of Transportation Paris District has announced the work projects planned in Hunt and Rains counties during the week of June 8:
FM 2194, Hunt County: between Merit and FM 903, a project that begins May 27 will widen the shoulders and apply safety treatments to fixed objects. The contractor will be placing SW3P devices and removing and installing driveway culverts. Please be careful when traveling in this area.
SPUR 264, Hunt County: in Quinlan. Sidewalk improvement project. The contractor is currently seeding and watering, sidewalk construction is complete. Please be careful when traveling in the area and watch out for workers.
FM 816, Hunt County: FM 816 at Spring Creek in Wolfe City. Contractors are working on erosion and riprap repairs. Please be careful when traveling in this area and watch out for workers.
Debris and litter operations are ongoing throughout multiple parts of the county. Please be careful when traveling, and watch out for workers.
