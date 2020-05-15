The Texas Department of Transportation has released a list of highway improvement and repair projects scheduled in Hunt County during the upcoming week:
State Highway 276, Hunt County: at Bull Creek, rip-rap repair project. The contractor has finished this project. Contractor crews are performing final removal of perimeter signs on this project. Please be careful when traveling in the area.
SPUR 264, Hunt County: in Quinlan. Sidewalk improvement project. The contractor is currently seeding and watering, sidewalk construction is complete. Please be careful when traveling in the area and watch out for workers.
Hunt County maintenance crews are working on repairing pot holes throughout Hunt County. Please be careful when driving in areas where our work vehicles are present. Crews are also working on sealcoat preparation.
Debris and litter operations are ongoing throughout multiple parts of the county. Please be careful when traveling, and watch out for workers.
