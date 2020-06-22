The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the road construction, repair and improvement projects planned this week for the Paris District, which includes Hunt County:
SH 66, Hunt County: from near FM 6 to near FM 2642. A project to widen the pavement, install continuous left-turn lanes, and safety-treat fixed objects is underway. The contractor is working on driveways, and at county road intersections. Please be aware of lane closures, and watch for work zones and workers in this area.
FM 2194, Hunt County: between Merit and FM 903, a project that begins May 27 will widen the shoulders and apply safety treatments to fixed objects. The contractor will be placing SW3P devices and removing and installing driveway culverts. Please be careful when traveling in this area.
SPUR 264, Hunt County: in Quinlan. Sidewalk improvement project. The contractor is currently seeding and watering, sidewalk construction is complete. Please be careful when traveling in the area and watch out for workers.
FM 816, Hunt County: FM 816 at Spring Creek in Wolfe City. Contractors are working on erosion and riprap repairs. Please be careful when traveling in this area and watch out for workers.
Hunt County mowing contractors will be working on I-30 at various locations in Greenville, Texas, and on FM 36 and FM 903. Mowers will also be working in Rains County on US 69. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from these work crews.
Debris and litter operations are ongoing throughout multiple parts of the county. Please be careful when traveling, and watch out for workers.
