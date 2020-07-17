TxDOT's Paris District announced plans for next week's road improvement and construction projects in Hunt County:
Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Hunt and Rains Counties during the week of July 20, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Greenville Area (Hunt, Rains Counties)
Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903)455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.
SH 66, Hunt County: from near FM 6 to near FM 2642. A project to widen the pavement, install continuous left-turn lanes, and safety-treat fixed objects is underway. The contractor is patching, striping the road and backfilling pavement edges. Please be aware of lane closures, and watch for work zones and workers in this area.
FM 2194, Hunt County: between Merit and FM 903. This project will widen the shoulders and apply safety treatments to fixed objects. The contractor is currently working on driveways, mailboxes and turn-outs. Please be careful when traveling in this area.
SPUR 264, Hunt County: in Quinlan. Sidewalk improvement project. The contractor is currently seeding and watering, sidewalk construction is complete. Please be careful when traveling in the area and watch out for workers.
FM 1566, Hunt County: from FM 272 near Celeste to State Highway 34. Project barricades and signs have been set, and construction on culverts will follow. Detours are required to complete this work. Please be careful when traveling in this area and watch out for workers.
Hunt County mowing contractors are working at various locations in Hunt County.
Hunt County maintenance crews are applying seal coating on FM 1532 and fog seal on FM 903; watch for lane closures, work zones and workers along this roadway. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from these work crews.
Debris and litter operations are ongoing throughout multiple parts of the county. Please be careful when traveling, and watch out for workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.