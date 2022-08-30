TxDOT announces $85B, 10-year transportation plan

AUSTIN — Texas will dedicate $85 billion over 10 years to a slew of transportation projects that will improve transportation safety, address congestion and rural connectivity, and preserve roadways for drivers, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
Adopted each year, the Unified Transportation Program is a planning document that authorizes highway projects for development and construction and guides the development of transportation work across the state.
The 2023 program breaks records with its allocated amount that will coincide with an additional $32 billion over the life of the program for routine maintenance contracts and project development, such as planning, professional engineering and right-of-way acquisition for more than 7,000 transportation projects, TxDOT said in its announcement.
“Texas’ rapid growth reinforces the importance of investing in transportation to efficiently move both people and freight across our diverse state," Marc Williams, TxDOT executive director, said in a statement. "TxDOT is working hard to not only build the new roads and transportation capacity Texas needs, but to maintain the more than 80,000 miles of roads and other transportation infrastructure under our care.“
Many projects in the UTP plan are roadway segments identified on Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadways list and critical connectivity corridors, TxDOT officials said. The projects will be funded through legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes and other money to the state highway fund, they said.
With rural regions of the state supporting the critical energy and agricultural industries, the approved plan includes a historic increase in funding of $14 billion for projects in rural areas, officials said.
Additionally, the program’s annual investment of about $8.5 billion is expected to yield an estimated $15.5 billion per year in economic benefits, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. These benefits are a result of increased labor income and business output, as well as the addition of 58,500 direct and indirect jobs, it said.
J. Bruce Bugg Jr., TxDOT Commission chairman, said that with the funding, the state will make significant progress in addressing congestion in its busiest parts, improving top chokepoints in Texas’ largest metro areas.
“The UTP reflects a continued focus on improving transportation safety as the top priority, maintaining our current system, addressing traffic congestion and improving statewide connectivity over the next decade,” Bugg Jr. said
