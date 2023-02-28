Motorists traveling to and from Hunt and Rockwall counties will again be navigating this week around scheduled closures of Interstate 30 across Lake Ray Hubbard.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced portions of I-30 will be closed during the overnight periods, which were scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a,m. today and continue nightly through Friday morning, March 3.
A second closure is scheduled starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday and then again 10 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday, March 5.
All lanes of I-30 will be closed at Dalrock Road for bridge installation as part of the ongo ing construction project. However, westbound I-30 traffic will have access to northbound Dalrock Rd.
As part of the $142 million I-30 corridor expansion project, new frontage road bridges are being constructed across Lake Ray Hubbard from Bas Pro Drive to Dalrock Rd. Additionally, the Dalrock Rd. Interchange will be rebuilt.
Future projects will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads throughout Rockwall County.
