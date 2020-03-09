Two American soldiers have been killed while fighting in Iraq.
Multiple news outlets are reporting the soldiers were killed by “enemy forces” according to a statement issued by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF- OIR) — the headquarters responsible for overseeing U.S. and coalition efforts against Islamic State.
The statement read: “Two U.S. service members were killed by enemy forces while advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq, March 8. The names of the service members are withheld pending next of kin notification,”
No additional details were immediately released.
