Two alleged cases of sexual assaults of children are scheduled to go to trial next week in the same Hunt County district court, but jury selection will likely proceed on only one of the charges.
The Hunt County courts are attempting to catch up from more than a year when trials could not be set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 196th District Court will be deciding Monday whether to try Thomas Michael Totten of Greenville, or Shayne Mikol Martin of Quinlan.
• Totten, 61, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in May 2020 on one count of sexual assault of a child-continuous. He has pleaded not guilty.
The indictment alleged Totten assaulted a child on more than one occasion on or about Feb. 1, 2018.
Records indicate Totten was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in the 1900 block of Joe Ramsey Boulevard on March 6, 2020 and was later released on $125,000 bond.
The charge is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
• Martin, 30, was indicted by the grand jury in February 2019 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has pleaded not guilty. Records indicate the offense occurred on or about Dec. 24, 2016. Martin was arrested by the sheriff’s office on March 5, 2019 and was later released on $75,000 bond.
The aggravated sexual assault of a child charge is also a first degree felony.
