AUSTIN — Two school choice bills, including one that establishes an Education Savings Account, cleared the senate committee hurdle and are now heading to the chamber floor.
The Senate Education Committee moved Senate Bills 8 and 9 during a meeting Tuesday. The committee heard extensive public testimony on the bills last week.
“As Chairman of Senate Education, I plan to lift up public schools and teachers in an unprecedented way and ensure Texas schools are places where parents are confident in sending their children, and where students are prepared for a 21st century economy," said state Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, author of both bills.
"This package of legislation addresses the many pressing concerns of parents, educators, employers and students throughout the state," he added.
SB 8 establishes a state-operated education savings account program, commonly referred to as an ESA.
ESAs, similar to health savings accounts, are at the center of much of the debate surrounding school choice. The bill gives families up to $8,000 in taxpayer money, per student, to pay for private or home schooling.
The bill also requires parents to be notified of any changes to their child’s mental, emotional or physical health.
It passed 10-2 along party lines with state Sen. Royce West, a Dallas Democrat, absent.
SB 9 follows Teacher Vacancy Task Force recommendations by funneling additional funding for teacher incentive pay and overall raises for teachers with larger raises for those in smaller districts.
It also requires districts to study teacher time and work to ensure required work can be completed within the workday, and establishes and provides funding for mentor programs and the Texas Teacher Residency Partnership Program
It was adopted unanimously.
Monty Exter, director of government relations with Association of Texas Professional Educators, said the two pieces of legislation weaken Texas public schools with a voucher program.
He said ATPE seeks to bring parents and educators together and improve the profession of teaching for the benefit of the state's 5.4 million public school students, but that the two bills — from the way they are drafted to the way they have been paired together— do the opposite.
“We will continue to work with the House to implement solutions that increase collaboration between parents and educators, not sow divisiveness,” Exter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.