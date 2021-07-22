They say any plane crash you can walk away from …
Two people aboard an aircraft attempting to land at the Caddo Mills Municipal Airport came through a Thursday morning crash with no injuries.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford reported the incident occurred at around 9:35 a.m. when the plane crashed and flipped in a field along Hunt County Road 2628 near FM 1565.
Multiple fire and medical units responded to the scene and an air ambulance was launched automatically, but it turned out they were not needed.
“They were OK,” Bradford said. “The pilot and the copilot were not hurt.”
Both individuals reportedly walked to the airport and then returned to the scene on their own.
