AUSTIN — Chihuahua and Coahuila are the second and third Mexican states to enter into a memorandum of agreement with Texas as a means of enhanced border security while alleviating commercial vehicle congestion sparked after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott enacted a series of new policies last week.
On Thursday, Abbott and the governors of each state signed agreements where the Mexican states agreed to strengthen security on their ends.
“This is a demonstration of commitment from a strong governor who's working collaboratively with the state of Texas and I'm proud to sign the agreement with her at this time,” Abbott said of the state's agreement with Chihuahua.
The Chihuahua-Texas border is located in far West Texas and includes the cities of El Paso and Presidio, where thousands of commercial trucks cross daily. Coahuila is located in the central portion of the state, including where the Texas city of Del Rio lies.
Under Abbott’s order to have enhanced commercial vehicle searches, delays at some border crossings exceeded five hours with commercial traffic dropping by as much as 60%, per U.S. Customs and Border Protections data.
In El Paso, commercial wait times spiked at its ports of entry since April 8, when inspections by Texas DPS began. Ysleta, which averages a 52 minute wait time, reached a peak wait of 335 minutes and has seen more than a 50% drop in commercial traffic. Bridge of Americas, which averages a 42 minute wait time, reached a peak wait of 300 minutes and has seen more than a 30% drop in commercial traffic, CBP said.
With these agreement, enhanced inspections will stop immediately at bridges in those states and the Texas Department of Public Safety will return to its previous practice of random vehicle searches, Abbott said.
In the agreement, Chihuahua Gov. María Eugenia Campos Galván committed to enhanced border security enforcement measures on the Mexico side of the border, both at ports of entry and along the Rio Grande to prevent illegal immigration from Chihuahua into the state of Texas, Abbott said.
Campos Galván said Chihuahua is investing at least $200 million into border security initiatives including technology upgrades that allow Chihuahua state police to track vehicles from the moment they leave an industrial park until they cross the border into Texas, Campos Galván said.
Chihuahua will also be incorporating technologies such as drones to patrol the border and an artificial intelligence database that will use driver's license registry and biometric filters to assist in the capture of cartel leaders, officials said.
Both Campos Galván and Abbott said both states also agreed to share any pertinent information.
“I will call it a new border model,” Campos Galván said.
Coahuila Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís too agreed to enhance border security measures in order to prevent illegal immigration and drug smuggling, Abbott's office said. In this, Coahuila agreed to designate special teams of personnel and motor equipment to prevent illegal immigration at the Ciudad Acuna and Piedras Negras crossings.
On Wednesday, Texas reached a similar agreement with Nuevo Leon Gov. Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda, where Nuevo Leon too agreed to stricter border security measures on the Mexico-side in order to ease truck inspections.
"These MOUs with the State of Chihuahua and the State of Coahuila signal yet another historic step taken by the State of Texas to solve the border crisis, keep our communities safe, negotiate with our partners in Mexico, and fill in the gaps left by the inaction of the Biden Administration," Abbott said in a statement.
