Voters in Hunt County have two more chances to vote early for the May 6 elections, which will decide the fate of hundreds of millions of dollars of bond for proposed improvements at area school districts.
There is also an alcohol option referendum on the ballot in the City of Caddo Mills, and multiple vacancies to fill on the city councils and school boards, including one seat each on the Greenville City Counciol and the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees.
Early voting for the elections is scheduled to continue Monday and Tuesday, with extended hours available both days.
Early voting will be conducted between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hunt County Voter Administration, 2217A Washington, Greenville and at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration, 100 Fox Lane, Caddo Mills. Early voting will also be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Quinlan ISD Administation, 401 E. Richmond Ave., Quinlan, but for Quinlan ISD voters only.
• The race for Place 3 on the Greenville City Council is between the incumbent, Kristen Ciara Washington and Philip R. Spencer.
• The contest for Place 2 on the Greenville ISD Board is between incumbent Trena Stafford and Anji Taylor.
• The Caddo Mills Independent School District has two bond propositions on the ballot; $240 million which would be used to pay for school facilities and land; and another $50 million for a baseball/softball complex and a football/soccer/track/band stadium at Caddo Mills High School.
Caddo Mills ISD Superintendent Luke Allison has said Proposition A was to pay for a new elementary school in the Trailstone subdivision, a new intermediate campus, additions to the high school and middle school campuses, renovations to the career and technical education center, district wide safety and security upgrades and more. Passage of the propositions would not increase the districts 50 cents per $100 valuation.
• The Campbell Independent School District has a $10.3 million bond package on the ballot, which if approved is expected to address safety and security issued, additional academic classrooms, and an ag wing addition.
• The Quinlan Independent School District is seeking voter of a $25 million bond referendum to pay for instructional facilities and a transportation facility.
• The City of Caddo Mills has a proposition on the ballot asking whether local voters are in favor of the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.
• The City of Lone Oak is seeking approval of the reauthorization of a portion of local sales and use taxes to pay for the maintenance and repair of city streets.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467, go online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
