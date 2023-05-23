The Greenville City Council intends Tuesday to welcome a new member, provide a fond farewell to a departing member and to choose the next Mayor Pro Tem.
The council is scheduled to meet in regular session starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street.
A special reception is also scheduled at the Municipal Building, starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, in honor of departing Place 3 Council member Kristen Washington. Washington lost re-election to Phillip Spencer in the May 6 election.
Tim Kruse won re-election to the Place 4 spot, running unopposed.
The votes from the election were approved during a special council meeting May 16.
During Tuesday’s regular agenda, Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall is scheduled to swear both Spencer and Kruse into office.
Later in the meeting, the council members will be voting to name a Mayor Pro Tem, who would serve in the event of the absence of Mayor Dr. Jerry Ransom.
Place 1 Council member Terry Thomas currently serves as the Mayor Pro Tem.
