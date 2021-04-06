The FM 751 bridge across Lake Tawakoni was the location of two incidents Tuesday morning, including a multiple vehicle crash, also involving a pedestrian, which resulted in two people being transported via air ambulance.
Traffic was still impacted by early afternoon as an unrelated effort was underway to rescue stranded boaters on the lake.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on FM 751, just north of FM 429, when a male pedestrian ran across the bridge.
“And he basically was side-swiped by a GMC pickup truck,” Bradford said.
The pickup was carrying a trailer and the driver, while swerving in an attempt to swerve away from the pedestrian, hit their brakes, which resulted in the trailer being hit by a 2005 Honda Civic, which Bradford said was being driven by an older woman.
Multiple fire and medical units arrive on scene. Bradford said the pedestrian was transported by air ambulance to Medical City Plano, as was the driver of the Civic, although neither had life threatening injuries.
“According to the Trooper they are both going to make it,” Bradford said.
As the accident was in the process of being cleared, many of the same fire department personnel were called out alongside a game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to rescue at least two individuals who were stranded with floating rafts on the lake.
The rescue effort was wrapping up as of 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
