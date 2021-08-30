Two fatal crashes were reported during the weekend in Hunt County.
Texas DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said at approximately 8:35 p.m. Saturday Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at U.S 69 and County Rd 1058.
“Preliminary investigations indicates that a custom built motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 69 and for a yet to be determined reason the motorcycle made an abrupt stop before making a turn, and was struck from behind by an Infinity SUV. The driver of the a Infinity was not injured, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.”
The second accident occurred Sunday morning.
Bradford said that at approximately 11:57 a.m., Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at Interstate 30 and F.M. 36.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling eastbound on the Interstate 30 service road,” Bradford said. “For a unknown reason the driver exited the service road drove on the shoulder and overturned several times. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.”
The investigations into both crashes was still ongoing as of Monday morning and no additional information was immediately available.
