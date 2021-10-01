The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office made two big drug arrests overnight.
One man from Greenville and one from Celeste were each taken into custody between 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday.
Sammuel Angel Pena, 21, of Greenville and Bryan Clyde Soles, 22, of Celeste, were both in custody this morning at the Hunt County Detention Center, each being held on three counts of manfacture/delivery of a controlled susbstance and one count of possession of between five and 50 pounds of marijuana
Soles was also charged with one count each of possession of a dangerous drug and speeding.
Bonds for the Pena and Soles had not been announced as of 8:15 a.m. Friday. It was not immediately known if the suspects have attorneys or would be seeking the appointment of defense counsels by filing writs of habeas corpus with the state district courts in Hunt County.
No additional details were immediately available.
