Two people were killed and two injured in a Thursday morning crash between two vehicles and pedestrians in Collin County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported the accident occurred at 9:47 a.m. Thursday on Collin County Road 543, about two miles east of Nevada.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford reported a 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on the roadway, while a 2007 Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on C.R. 593.
The Durango, driven by Wendell Davis 68, of West Tawakoni failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of County Roads 543 and 593 and was struck by the Caravan, driven by Joshua Gulick, 19, of Josephine.
“As a result of the crash the Caravan spun around, exiting the roadway and striking two construction workers,” Bradford said.
Rebecca Rigdon, 65, of West Tawakoni, a passenger in the Durango, was killed in the crash; as was one of the construction workers, Hilario Alvarado, 35, of Dallas.
Davis and Gulick were reported to have received non-capacitating injuries and were transported to Medical City of Plano.
The second construction worker was not injured.
The Nevada Fire Department also responded to the accident.
Bradford said the investigation was on-going and no additional information was available as of Friday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.