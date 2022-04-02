Multiple Hunt County agencies have been searching for two brothers missing since Friday night.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said the search was still underway as of 11 a.m. Saturday for Micah Morris. 12, and Elias (Eli) Morris, 9.
Jones said the boys went walking from a residence in the area of Chapel Road and County Road 2548, just off of FM 36.
“They left here last night at around 7 p.m.,” Jones said. “They were playing along the roads in that area.”
Both boys have blonde hair and blue eyes, one was last seen wearing sweatpants with an orange shirt, the other was wearing a white shirt also in sweatpants.
Anyone who may have seen the children is being asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office or their nearest law enforcement agency.
