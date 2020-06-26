Sophia Wauness Spillman
Hunt County law enforcement authorities made two arrests Thursday in connection with reported aggravated assaults.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office took Sophia Wauness Spillman, 35, of Greenville into custody on a charge of aggravated assault /date, family household with weapon. Spillman remained in custody Friday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $21,000 bond on the charge and a theft charge from Hopkins County.

At about the same time Thursday morning, the Qunlan Police Department was arresting Steven Roy Bugg, 49, of Quinlan on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bugg also remained in custody at the jail Friday morning. Bond information and a book-in photo were not immediately available.

It was unknown as of Friday morning whether either of the individuals had attorneys.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

