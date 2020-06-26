Hunt County law enforcement authorities made two arrests Thursday in connection with reported aggravated assaults.
The Hunt County Sheriff's Office took Sophia Wauness Spillman, 35, of Greenville into custody on a charge of aggravated assault /date, family household with weapon. Spillman remained in custody Friday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $21,000 bond on the charge and a theft charge from Hopkins County.
At about the same time Thursday morning, the Qunlan Police Department was arresting Steven Roy Bugg, 49, of Quinlan on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bugg also remained in custody at the jail Friday morning. Bond information and a book-in photo were not immediately available.
It was unknown as of Friday morning whether either of the individuals had attorneys.
Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
