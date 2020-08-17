Officers with the Greenville Police Department made two big drug-related arrests during the weekend.
Juan Magaraito Lopez and Rogelio Rubio were taken into custody on cocaine charges on Friday evening.
Officers were dispatched to 289 calls between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, took 10 people into custody and filed 16 reports.
Lopez, 22, and Rubio, 19, both of Greenville, were arrested in the 4000 block of Lee Street, each on one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled sub stand, cocaine in an amount of more than one but less than 200 grams. Lopez was also charged with one count of evading arrest/detention and on an outstanding warrant of possession of controlled subtance less than one gram. The manufacture/delivery charges were filed as first degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
Lopez and Rubio both remained in custody Monday at the Hunt County Detention Center, Lopez in lieu of a total of $88,500 bond and Rubio in lieu of $75,000 bond.
• Justine Leeann Brookins of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of theft.
• Ottugas Rechard Johnson of Greenville was taken into custody on one count each of driving while intoxicated and fleeing from police officer.
• Courtney Louise Jonte of Greenville was taken into custody on one count each of wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia; and resisting arrest, search or transport.
• Dylan Ray Richardson of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Robert Rodriguez of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of driving while intoxicated and on an outstanding warrant.
• Kevin Antonio Vazquez of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of reckless driving.
• Anthony Ray Webb of Greenville was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
• Justin Marquise Whetstone of Rockwall was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance
