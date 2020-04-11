Two local men are being held at the Hunt County Detention Center after being arrested Friday on armed robbery charges.
Johnny Sanders III, 20, and Jatwane Anton Wilson,19, both of Greenville, were taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department Friday afternoon and they both were charged with one count each of aggravated robbery of a residence with a firearm and evading arrest/detention.
Jail records did not show any bonds set for either of the inmates as of 10 a.m.
Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
It was not known Saturday morning if either Sanders or Wilson have attorneys, or will be filing writs of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County seeking the appointment of defense counsel.
No additional details were immediately available.
