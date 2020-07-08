Two local men were taken into custody overnight in connection with a reported armed assault in Caddo Mills.
The Caddo Mills Police Department arrested Dantrell OBrien Minter, 21, and Marquis Darnell Taylor, 25, both of Greenville, on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Taylor was also charged with a separate count of assault causes bodily injury-family violence.
Both men remained in custody Wednesday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center. Bond for Taylor was denied, while the bond information for Minter was not immediately released.
It was unknown as of press time Wednesday whether either of the individuals had attorneys, or whether they would be filing writs of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts in seeking the appointment of defense counsels to represent them on the charges.
Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
