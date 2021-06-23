The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in connection with the arrest of two suspects following a chase through three counties this morning:
“On June 23, 2021 at about 1:35 a.m. the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle that was swerving and driving erratically on the roadway. The operator of the vehicle refused to stop and increased speed in an attempt to get away.
The suspects were leaving a game room on FM 751 in Quinlan when a Hunt County deputy got behind the vehicle and noticed it was driving erratic and could not maintain its lane. Once the deputy turned on his overhead emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the vehicle turned on to North Shore Road and began to speed up in an attempt to evade the deputy. While in pursuit the deputy was notified by Hunt County dispatchers that the vehicle he was attempting to stop was stolen out of Dallas County. The suspects eventually led officers through three counties, which included Hunt, Rains and Van Zandt Counties, at speeds up to 90 MPH. While the suspect was driving through the City of Wills Point, spike strips were deployed by Edgewood Police Department, once the vehicle hit the spike strips, it continued on to a residential street in Wills Point and eventually came to a stop on a dead end road. The officers performed a felony traffic stop and the suspects were arrested. When the pursuit ended, Hunt County deputies recovered two illegal firearms that had been thrown from the vehicle.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones expresses his appreciation to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, the Quinlan, Edgewood and Wills Point Police Departments for their assistance. Sheriff Jones also commends Hunt County Deputies Corey Walker and Josh Richardson for their hard work and professionalism in taking these suspects into
custody and getting them off our streets.
Sheriff Jones states “during my election, I promised the citizens of Hunt County that the Sheriff’s Office would be proactive and my office will not tolerate these individuals who are preying on Hunt County and endangering the lives of its citizens. The Sheriff’s Office will strive to make Hunt County the best and safest county to live in.”
The suspects were booked in to the Hunt County Jail on charges including unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest.
