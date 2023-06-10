Two groups of Hunt County Amateur Radio operators intend later this month to spend a weekend testing out the skills and equipment they would need in the event of a disaster, while reaching out to their counterparts across the world.
The Sabine Valley Amateur Radio Association (SVARA) and Majors Field Amateur Radio Club is scheduled to join together to participate in the annual nationwide emergency communications exercise known as the Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day
The groups plan to establish a base of operations at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville, where they will be operating between 1 p.m. June 24 and 4 p.m. June 25.
During one weekend in June, Amateur Radio operators practice their emergency communications procedures for a 24-hour period. The operators are called upon to set up under simulated disaster conditions, then attempt to make as many contacts across the United States and around the globe as possible during the time frame.
During the exercise ham radio operators construct workable emergency communications equipment to simulate the conditions they might face in the event of a disaster, during which telephones, computers and other services would be unavailable.
The event is open to the public. Anyone may become a licensed Amateur Radio operator,or “ham” and there are more than 750,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100.
Additional information about Field Day or Amateur Radio is available by contacting the SVARA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/K5GVL or the Majors Field Amateur Radio Club web site at w5nni.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.