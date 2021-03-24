Hunt County law enforcement authorities have had a busy week so far, dealing with reportedly violent offenders, as two people have been arrested on charges of aggravated assault.
• Jessica Necole Linscomb, 35, of Greenville was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Greenville Police Department on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Liscomb was being held Wednesday morning in the Hunt County Detention. A bond amount on the charge had not been immediately set.
It was not immediately known whether Liscomb has an attorney or whether she will be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County, seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent her.
• Taylor Brett Adams, 19, of Commerce, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon, and a bond forfeiture on a charge of credit/debit card abuse. Adams had been released on a total of $105,000 bond as of Wednesday.
Aggravated assault is second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
