One person died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a one-car accident that occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 36 south of U.S. Highway 380 – about 1.6 miles north of Caddo Mills.
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Christian Rios-Escobedo of Caddo Mills, He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Wayne Money. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
According to DPS Trooper Thomas Byrnes, the preliminary investigation indicates Rios-Escobedo’s 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on FM 36 when he failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway; striking an unimproved portion of the roadway and causing the pickup to overturn. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.
Caddo Mills Fire and Rescue, AMR Hunt County, Department of Public Safety and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
The initial dispatch came at 8:24 as a reported motor vehicle accident but was upgraded to accident with possible entrapment. Caddo Mills Fire Department began extraction of the victim at about 8:32 p.m.
An air ambulance from Denton was initially put on standby to transport the victim to a Trauma 1 hospital outside of Hunt County and launched at at 8:46 before law enforcement on scene canceled the air ambulance at 8:46 p.m.
