Trucker's Freedom Convoy
Brad Kellar | Herald-Banner

A group of supporters of what is being called “The Trucker's Freedom Convoy” gathered on the U.S. 69/Joe Ramsey Boulevard overpass across Interstate 30 in Greenville Tuesday afternoon, carrying signs and waving United States flags. The convoy, a protest against mask and vaccine mandates, and/or lockdowns is described as a peaceful, non-violent demonstration by truckers and supporters expressing their constitutional rights. The convoy was expected to arrive in Washington D.C. later this week.

