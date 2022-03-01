A group of supporters of what is being called “The Trucker's Freedom Convoy” gathered on the U.S. 69/Joe Ramsey Boulevard overpass across Interstate 30 in Greenville Tuesday afternoon, carrying signs and waving United States flags. The convoy, a protest against mask and vaccine mandates, and/or lockdowns is described as a peaceful, non-violent demonstration by truckers and supporters expressing their constitutional rights. The convoy was expected to arrive in Washington D.C. later this week.
Trucker's Freedom Convoy gains supporters in Hunt County
Brad Kellar
Reporter
